VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man was charged with assault after he stabbed another man during a road rage incident in Vancouver, according to court documents.
Warren Jeffrey Talbert was arrested Tuesday on a charge of first-degree assault.
Court documents state that Vancouver police officers were called out to the 3100 block of Northeast 57th Avenue at around 4:09 p.m. on the report of a disturbance with a weapon.
At the scene, officers found a man suffering from a stab wound to his right clavicle area and his left forearm.
According to court documents, the victim told police that a road rage incident occurred at the intersection of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard and continued to Northeast 57th Avenue where a confrontation occurred.
A video recording shows Talbert approach the victim's vehicle with a knife in his right hand and make a stabbing motion to the victim's right shoulder area, according to court documents. The victim attempted to defend himself by striking Talbert with a cane.
Court documents state the video shows that Talbert continued to assault the victim with the knife as the victim becomes pinned between Talbert and the open door of his vehicle.
Talbert told police that he had been struck by the victim first and "defended" himself. However, after being shown the video of the incident, Talbert admitted that he stabbed the victim first, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Talbert acknowledged that he has diagnosed "anger" problems and that he had other options available to deal with the road rage incident.
Talbert was booked into the Clark County Jail. His bail was set at $50,000.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
