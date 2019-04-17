PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man was arrested last week after he broke into a woman's apartment and was caught on camera trying on her clothing, according to court documents.
Kye Phillips is facing charges of first-degree burglary and first-degree theft. He pleaded not guilty to those charges on April 9.
The charges stem from an incident that happened on April 8 in northwest Portland.
Court documents state that a woman received an alert on her phone that her indoor Ring camera detected movement. When she looked at the video, the woman could see a man, later identified as Phillips, walking around her apartment.
According to court documents, the woman then watched as Phillips took a shower and tried on her clothes and jewelry.
The woman called 911 and then met an officer at her apartment.
Court documents state that the officer went inside the apartment and found Phillips still wearing some of the woman's clothing.
When asked what he was planning to do with the jewelry, court documents say that Phillips said he "planned to split it with his boyfriend."
Court documents say that the woman does not know Phillips and did not give him permission to enter her apartment.
A neighbor told police that he had confronted Phillips as he was knocking on the woman's door and that "Phillips entered the apartment after the neighbor accidentally knocked a hole in the door in an attempt to knock and contact the woman," according to court documents.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.