PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 50-year-old man is accused of intentionally striking a man with his vehicle in northeast Portland last month, according to court documents.
The incident, which was partially caught on surveillance cameras, occurred on May 25 on Northeast Hassalo Street near Northeast 57th Avenue. According to court documents, the victim exited the MAX at the Northeast 60th Avenue stop and walked to work towards Northeast 57th, then he turned westbound on Northeast Hassalo. As the victim was walking along NE Hassalo, court documents say a gold GMC driven by Robert Wimbish drove past him, heading eastbound. It appears that the GMC had to stop briefly for the victim to continue walking as the area had no accessible sidewalk.
According to court documents, Wimbish drove forward before suddenly stopping his vehicle and quickly reversing. The victim is no longer visible on surveillance camera but court documents say an audible sound of the victim being struck can be heard as Wimbish reverses. Wimbish then comes back into camera view as he proceeds eastbound on NE Hassalo and leaves the area.
The victim was later found and taken to an area hospital where he underwent treatment for multiple body and facial fractures, as well as a brain bleed, court documents say.
Officers were able to identify Wimbish as the registered owner of the GMC, according to court documents. Officers located the vehicle on June 7 and saw Wimbish driving it. Court documents state officers could see visible damage to the GMC consistent with where the victim was struck.
On June 11, Wimbish was again found driving the GMC and was taken into custody, according to court documents. The GMC was seized and towed.
Wimbish was arraigned Tuesday for first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.
