PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 45-year-old man has been indicted for several charges including arson in connection with fires that were set in downtown Portland last August.
According to an indictment filed in March, Pavel Pethrov Shved is facing three counts of first-degree arson, five counts of second-degree arson, and eight counts of first-degree criminal mischief. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Monday afternoon and is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Tuesday.
The indictment alleges that on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5 of last year, Shved set fires at a building at 420 Northwest 11th Avenue, a parking garage at 121 Southwest 4th Avenue, and another parking garage at 730 Southwest 10th Avenue. Shved is also accused of setting fires to several vehicles, including a Volkswagen Tiguan, Jeep Wrangler, Mazda CX5, Toyota Prius, and property belonging to Zipcar.
No additional details about the investigation have been released at this time.
