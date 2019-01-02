ALOHA, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of killing a woman in Aloha a year ago is now facing charges alleging he tried to hire a hitman from jail to kill a witness.
Jeremiah Ward Johnston, 36, pleaded not guilty last year to charges including murder and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of 28-year-old Sara Zghoul.
Zghoul’s body was found in a car near Southwest Sarala Street and Hargis Road in January 2018. Johnston was subsequently found in a wooded area and arrested near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Teal Boulevard.
Court documents state the victim’s body was dismembered or mutilated.
According to a superseding indictment filed Dec. 10, prosecutors are now accusing Johnston of trying to hire someone from jail to kill a witness.
Court documents state Johnston tried to solicit a man for murder between May 28 and July 26 last year. He is now facing additional charges including attempted aggravated murder, criminal conspiracy of a felony and solicitation.
Prosecutors did not reveal further details, citing the ongoing case.
Deputies previously confirmed that Johnston and Zghoul knew each other, but few other details were released about that investigation.
Friends of Zghoul said she was a loving mother who worked as an actress and model.
