PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 57-year-old man, who has been previously convicted of public indecency, was arrested last month after he exposed and inappropriately touched himself while sitting next to an 11-year-old girl on a TriMet bus, according to court documents.
David William Besthoff is facing charges of felony public indecency, endangering the welfare of a minor, interfering with public transportation, indecent exposure, and misdemeanor public indecency. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Tuesday morning.
The incident happened on May 30 on the TriMet Line 17, between Killingsworth and the Lloyd Center.
Court documents state that Transit Police Officer Linn spoke to the girl who said a man, later identified as Besthoff, sat down close to her. The girl then told Officer Linn that Besthoff exposed himself and began touching himself inappropriately.
According to court documents, Besthoff reportedly made statements to the girl about "how pretty she was and said how sorry he was if this was making her uncomfortable, but he couldn't help himself."
The girl was on her way to ice skating practice, but decided to get on another bus and head home because she was upset, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Officer Linn reviewed video surveillance and could see Besthoff sit down next to the girl. He was seen touching himself inappropriately.
Officer Linn reported that Besthoff touched himself "for a considerable amount of time," according to court documents.
Police recognized Besthoff as the suspect and knew he was on pretrial release for multiple counts of felony public indecency at the time, court documents state.
Besthoff entered a plea on May 31 - just one day after this incident - for two counts of felony public indecency.
According to court documents, he was also convicted of felony public indecency in June 2007 and misdemeanor public indecency in June 2000.
