SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) - A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after he threatened to physically assault an Asian man and also threatened to sexually assault his child at a Fred Meyer store last weekend, according to court documents.
Adam Christopher Graham is facing two counts of first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime, and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 24 at the Scappoose Fred Meyer, located at 51501 Columbia River Highway.
Court documents state that an officer arrived to the store and spoke with a witness who said Graham was harassing and trying to fight a customer with a small child who was in the self-checkout line. The witness said he stepped in between Graham and the victim and was punched in the jaw by Graham.
The officer located Graham at the intersection of Highway 30 and Southeast Maple Street and took him into custody.
According to court documents, the officer received another report from a witness who said she was near the self-checkout line and could hear Graham yelling at an Asian man holding a child.
The witness reported hearing Graham say "I'll slit you throat g***," according to court documents. Graham was also heard saying he was going to kidnap the child and sexually assault him, court documents state.
The woman attempted to intervene, but court documents state that Graham grabbed the front of her shift and called her the n-word. Graham also threatened to kill her, according to court documents.
Court documents state the Asian victim left the store without making any purchases or contacting police.
Graham was arraigned on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for May 3.
Yep, that's an accurate representation of Columbia County.
Looks like a real pillar of the community. Hope the judge is Asian.
