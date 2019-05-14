PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 56-year-old man is accused of hitting a woman with a wooden dowel after his vehicle was accidentally struck with by a car door, according to court documents.
Joseph Michael Brisco was arrested Saturday on a charge of second-degree assault.
According to court documents, the victim was driving and pulled into a parking spot at the Glisan Market. When the victim's passenger opened the car door, they accidentally hit the vehicle in the next parking spot. The driver of that vehicle, identified as Brisco, became upset and started yelling and cussing at the two people in the other vehicle, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Brisco pulled out of the spot, parked and then grabbed what was described as a "wooden bat." Brisco then allegedly struck the victim multiple times.
A passerby was able to grab the weapon from Brisco, and then Brisco left.
An officer who responded to the scene noticed redness, swelling and bruising to the victim's back, according to court documents. The victim reported her pain was a 7 on a scale of 1-10.
Police were able to obtain a license plate number for Brisco's vehicle to identify him, and then responded to his home and interviewed him.
According to court documents, Brisco told police that the passenger had "kicked" his vehicle, but then apologized. Brisco said he pulled out of the parking spot, but then realized he had dropped his necklace, got out to retrieve it and grabbed a 3-foot wooden dowel.
Brisco said he felt the two people in the other vehicle were coming at him, so he swung the dowel and struck the victim, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Brisco admitted to police that he "allowed his emotions to get the best of him."
Brisco's next court date is scheduled for May 21.
If you hit my car while I was in it I'd have issues too. And I would make sure my glasses were on straight for my booking photo. ;-)
