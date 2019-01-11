MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 30-year-old man was arrested earlier this week after he allegedly punched and clawed at a deputy's face after being found in the basement of the Multnomah County Courthouse.
Rory Ian Dwayne Gaines is facing charges of assaulting a public safety officer, fourth-degree assault, and harassment following the incident that happened on Monday.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Deputy Steve Meyer was working at the courthouse when he was notified by staff that security cameras appeared to show a boy in the basement. Deputy Meyer volunteered to go down and escort the boy out.
When Deputy Meyer arrived to the basement, he discovered a man and a young boy, identified as Gaines and Gaines' 9-year-old son.
According to the affidavit, Deputy Meyer believed Gaines was under the influence of drugs.
The affidavit states that Gaines "punched Deputy Meyer in the face, knocking of his glasses and scratching his face." The men fell to the ground and Gaines punched Deputy Meyer again and "clawed at his face with fingernails," according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Gaines yelled at his son to help him during the scuffle.
Deputy Meyer was able to restrain Gaines until other deputies arrived.
It's unclear why Gaines was in the basement of the courthouse. According to the affidavit, Gaines' son told deputies that "his dad told him that he needed to get out of the courthouse so he wouldn't go back to jail."
The affidavit states that Gaines admitted to using meth five days before the incident happened.
Gaines was arraigned in court on Tuesday. He is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 16.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
