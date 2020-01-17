PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 31-year-old man was arrested after he attacked another man with a skateboard earlier this month, according to court documents.
Joshua Kyle Stitt is facing charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Jan. 6.
Court documents state the victim was standing outside his place of work, located in the 100 block of Southwest Main Street. He told police that he turned to walk back inside when a man unknown to him, later identified as Stitt, walked by on the sidewalk and began yelling.
The victim said he was unsure who Stitt was yelling at so he ignored him and turned back to go inside.
According to court documents, surveillance video shows that as the victim was almost to the doors, Stitt suddenly ran up behind him and struck him in the back of the head with a white skateboard. Stitt then ran away.
The victim did not have any visible injuries, only a headache, according to court documents.
Officers later located Stitt on Jan. 8 and was taken into custody. Court documents state that Stitt was still wearing the same clothing as seen in the surveillance video and carrying the white skateboard.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Stitt was scheduled for arraignment Friday morning.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.