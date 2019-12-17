PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 26-year-old man is facing theft charges after he allegedly stole more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from local beauty stores.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said James Bernard Hobbs-Fletcher has been charged with first-degree aggravated theft and organized retail theft.
According to court documents, the thefts occurred in the Portland area between Nov. 12 and Dec. 1:
- Nov. 12 at Ulta Beauty located at 10245 Northeast Cascades Parkway. $928 worth of merchandise stolen
- Nov. 13 at Ulta Beauty located at 1500 North Tomahawk Island Drive. $2,684 worth of merchandise stolen
- Nov. 18 at Ulta Beauty located at 2201 Lloyd Center. $2,067 worth of merchandise stolen
- Nov. 19 at Ulta Beauty located at 2201 Lloyd Center. $596 worth of merchandise stolen
- Nov. 25 at Ulta Beauty located at 1500 North Tomahawk Island Drive. $1,315 worth of merchandise stolen
- Dec. 1 at Ulta Beauty located at 10245 Northeast Cascades Parkway. $3,184 worth of merchandise stolen
According to court documents, a detective noted that a theft in the same manner as the other thefts occurred at the Cascade Station Ulta Beauty on Dec. 4. $3,619 worth of merchandise was stolen during that incident.
Court documents state that during some of the thefts the suspect would go to the fragrance section, put items into a bag and then leave the store.
After the thefts, store managers noted the suspect would get into a red SUV, later identified as a Pontiac Aztec with Oregon license plate 309JUN.
On Dec. 10, an officer responded to the Budget Inn, located at 11417 Northeast Sandy Boulevard, to assist with an unrelated investigation which resulted in Hobbs-Fletcher's arrest, according to court documents.
During the investigation, court documents state that the officer learned the room was associated with a red Pontiac Aztec with Oregon license plate 309JUN.
The officer recognized a woman who was staying in the room as a woman seen with the suspect on surveillance video taken from the Dec. 1 theft. According to court documents, the woman stated that the Pontiac belonged to Hobbs-Fletcher.
Court documents state that Ulta Beauty shopping bags were located in the motel room and in the Pontiac.
During an interview with detectives, Hobbs-Fletcher admitted to the thefts and identified himself in surveillance footage from the stores, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Hobbs-Fletcher wrote an apology letter and acknowledged that he stolen from Ulta to "feed his heroin habit."
Hobbs-Fletcher is scheduled to be arraigned on an indictment on Friday.
