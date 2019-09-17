PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man accused of stealing a vehicle and hitting two people while fleeing the scene says he did it because people were chasing him, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Justin Jeffries, 30, crashed the vehicle and ran away on foot after stealing it near the 3100 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard, according to police. Jeffries is now facing one count of assault in the second degree and could face additional charges, police say.
According to court documents, the vehicle’s windows were down at the time of the incident the keys were in the ignition.
One of the victims was injured while trying to stop Jeffries from taking the vehicle, court documents state. Jeffries injured a second person, a pedestrian, while he driving away from the scene, according to the affidavit. Police say one victim remains hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement arrested Jeffries on the rooftop of an area carport.
According to court documents, Jeffries told officers he had “blacked out”, and when he came to, the car was stuck, and he walked away from the scene.
Police ask anyone with additional information or video of the incident to contact Assault Detective Chris Traynor at (503) 823-0451 or at christopher.traynor@portlandoregon.gov.
