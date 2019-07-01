GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of sexually touching himself in front of another person and assaulting two people who confronted him at a Gresham gym last week, according to court documents.
Randall King, 29, is facing charges of misdemeanor public indecency, second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, attempted assault of a public safety officer, fourth-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, a member of the LA Fitness on Northwest Council Drive told police that King began sexually touching himself while in front of him in the sauna.
The member said he told King to leave and he did. Court documents state King returned and took photos of the member in his underwear.
According to court documents, the member then took King's phone and gave it to the manager. The member said that's when King hit him in the head with a stainless steel water bottle.
Court documents state the manager was calling 9-1-1 when he says King came over and bit him on the hand.
When officers showed up and attempted to take King into custody, King began kicking his feet and holding his arms towards the front of his body while officers tried to get his hands behind his back, according to court documents.
During the struggle, one officer reported minor discomfort from getting kicked in the leg. Another officer suffered a deep cut to his finger.
After being taken into custody, officers say, according to court documents, that King admitted to much of the encounter with the other gym member and the manager.
FOX 12 spoke with the manager who was bit. He says he feels thankful his skin was not broken and he's just fine.
The manager also confirmed to FOX 12 that King has been banned from the gym.
The gym member who King is accused of hitting in the head told police he had previously complained about King going in the hot tub wearing only his underwear.
FOX 12 asked the manager about that, but he said he wasn't personally aware of any prior incidents.
King made his first court appearance last Friday, and will be back in front of a judge for an arraignment on July 9.
