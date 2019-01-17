WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old man with a long criminal history was arrested Monday is connection to multiple burglaries that happened throughout Washington County.
Beaverton police said Timothy James Vandehey is suspected to have committed 20 or more burglaries in the area.
Court documents state that between Oct. 2018 and Jan. 14, 2019, Vandehey "did unlawfully and knowingly commit theft of tools, appliances, firearms, furniture, and other items of property."
Police said detectives executed four search warrants on Monday and recovered three van loads full of stolen property.
According to police, Vandehey targeted storage units, apartment garages and new construction sites.
About $15,000 worth of new construction materials has already been returned to construction companies, according to police.
Vandehey was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of first-degree theft, felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree burglary, and first-degree aggravated theft.
According to court documents, Vandehey has an extensive criminal history that dates back to 1999.
The Beaverton Police Department is asking the public to check their storage units and apartment garages to make sure they are not a victim of a burglary.
Anyone who believes they are a victim can call police at 503-629-0111 and report the burglary to an officer.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.