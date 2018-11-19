YAMHILL COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly threatened another man with a knife and threw a bottle at a pregnant woman in Yamhill County last week.
Levi Eric Weinstein was arrested Nov. 14 and is facing charges of attempted murder, two counts of menacing, fourth-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and resisting arrest.
According to court documents, Weinstein was at a home in the 200 block of West 2nd Place Circle when a physically-disabled man, who lives at the home and does not know Weinstein, believed Weinstein was smoking marijuana and asked him to refrain from doing so due to his allergy.
Court documents state the Weinstein became angry at the request and started screaming that the man "does not know how to show proper respect."
When the man tried to reason with Weinstein, Weinstein became even more angry, pulled out a fixed-blade knife and put the knife to the man's throat saying, "I'm going to slice your throat, I should kill you," according to court documents.
A woman, who is pregnant and also lives at the home, screamed at Weinstein to stop.
According to court documents, another man, identified as Dillon Ilsley, walked into the home and saw Weinstein with the knife and threatening the disabled man. Ilsley grabbed Weinstein and pulled him away.
Court documents state that Weinstein then turned to the pregnant woman and screamed at her. He then picked up a 40-ounce glass bottle of beer and threw it at the woman's head. She was able to avoid the bottle, which hit the wall.
According to court documents, a deputy that responded to the home said he saw a dent in the wall that was "consistent with the grooved bottle caps" that are used on 40-ounce bottles.
When deputies responded to the scene, Weinstein was reportedly "extremely belligerent" and refused to follow commands. Deputies were able to physically detain Weinstein.
According to court documents, while Weinstein was being placed in a patrol vehicle, he "donkey kicked" backward and hit a deputy in the leg.
Weinstein was arraigned in court on Nov. 15. He is scheduled to appear in court again on Wednesday.
