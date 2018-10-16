PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man was indicted on prostitution and assault charges Monday for allegedly trying to force a woman to perform sex acts for money, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.
The attorney’s office says Adrian Allen Coleman, 50, used force and intimidation to coerce the woman into sex trafficking and promote the illegal services through an exchange of money.
Portland police arrested Coleman earlier this month after responding to reports of a person threatening with a firearm at the Super Value Inn on North Interstate Avenue, according to court documents.
The caller told police a man with the gun was going to kill her because she wouldn’t participate in prostitution.
She said the man, later identified as Coleman, was associated with a silver car in the parking lot.
Responding officers saw Coleman leave in the silver car and attempted to follow, according to documents. Officers found the vehicle parked in the street still running with the driver side door open.
According to court documents, Coleman had left his vehicle, crouched behind a nearby car and left a semi-automatic handgun leaning against the curb. Police arrested Coleman seized the gun.
In court Monday, Coleman was indicted on seven counts of compelling prostitution, five counts of promoting prostitution, two counts of assault in the fourth degree, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of unlawful use of a weapon and coercion.
