PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 39-year-old man was arrested last month after he assaulted another man with a pair of nunchucks in southeast Portland, according to court documents.
The investigation began on Sept. 21 when Portland police officers responded to the 2900 block of Southeast 156th Avenue and saw a man sitting on the ground in the driveway bleeding.
According to court documents, the officers also found several people holding a man, later identified as Justin Harding Hunter, on the ground next to a truck parked in the driveway.
Hunter had injuries to his face, and a pair of nunchucks were a couple feet away from him, court documents state.
During interviews with witnesses, officers learned that the homeowners arrived home and saw Hunter near the truck with the door open and the hood up.
When asked what he was doing, court documents state that Hunter said he was interested in buying the truck, which did have a "for sale" sign in the window.
Court documents state that two men confronted Hunter believing he was stealing the truck.
According to court documents, Hunter said he had $1,700 on hand to pay for the truck. The men asked Hunter to show the cash, but he couldn't.
Court documents state that Hunter took off a backpack he was wearing and produced nunchucks.
One of the men tried to tackle Hunter, but Hunter hit him in the head twice, according to court documents.
Other people step in and held Hunter down until police arrived.
The man who was hit had a cut on his head and welt marks in the shape of the nunchucks on his back, according to court documents.
Court documents state that the owner of the truck reported to officers the instruction manual and a couple of CDs were missing from the truck.
Hunter was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
