Court docs: Man who sneaked into Multnomah Co. Courthouse with son was on meth

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A man is accused of sneaking into the basement of the Multnomah County Courthouse with his young son and attacking a deputy.
30-year-old Rory Ian Gaines is facing several charges, including assault on a peace officer.
According to court documents, Gaines this past Monday was caught on surveillance video in the basement with his 9-year-old son.
Court papers say when a deputy responded, Gaines punched the deputy in the face. The two fell to the ground, where investigators say Gaines punched the deputy again and clawed at his face.
Another deputy was able to pull Gaines off the first deputy.
Court papers show Gaines admitted to using meth before the attack; he is expected back in court next week.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
