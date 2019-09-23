GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 42-year-old man who is a registered sex offender was arrested last week after attempting to lure a 16-year-old girl, according to court documents.
Tamo B. Robinson was arrested by the Gresham Police Department on Sept. 17.
According to court documents, the 16-year-old victim was at a laundromat on Northeast 162nd and Northeast Glisan Street when Robinson approached her and asked how old she was. The girl replied 16, and Robinson stated that he thought she was 11 or 12 years old.
Court documents state the Robinson walked towards the bathroom and said to the victim that she should not leave before talking with him. The victim started to gather up her things, but Robinson came out of the bathroom and then asked her if she wanted to learn something.
According to court documents, the victim said no and then Robinson said, "I'm trying to school you." When the victim replied she was already going to school, Robinson made a sexually inappropriate comment.
The victim then left the laundromat and ran away once she was outside.
According to court documents, relatives of the victim later returned to the laundromat and confronted Robinson.
When officers arrived to the scene, one person in the group was seen swinging a golf club at Robinson, but did not hit him, court documents state.
Robinson reportedly admitted to police that he spoke with the victim, but denied asking her to have sex with him.
Court documents state that when police ran his name, they discovered he is a registered sex offender with prior first-degree rape, first-degree kidnap, and first-degree burglary convictions. He is also on probation for third-degree robbery and coercion charges.
Robinson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of luring a minor and second-degree attempted sexual abuse.
According to court documents, Robinson is also facing charges of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal trespass relating to two separate incidents.
On Aug. 24, a 29-year-old woman was in her apartment at the Glen East Apartments when she heard her front door open and found Robinson inside her apartment, according to court documents. The victim told Robinson to leave and he left without saying anything.
The victim told police that she had seen Robinson hanging around the apartments "all the time."
Court documents state the victim positively identified Robinson through a photo line up.
The second incident occurred on Sept. 6 at Albertina Kerr, which is near the Glen East Apartments. According to court documents, Robinson was seen following female workers and trying to get into the center.
Police were called and contacted Robinson on the Albertina Kerr property.
According to court documents, Robinson told police that he "tried to get inside because he thought his cousin might work there."
Robinson is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday.
