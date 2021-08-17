PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland firefighter, who was arrested over the weekend, kidnapped a man with two other suspects to "teach him a lesson" for burglarizing his marijuana shop, according to court documents.

The investigation started on Sunday, just after 10:30 p.m., after an Uber driver called police to say she saw a man being forced into a black Ranger Rover with no plates at gunpoint near Southwest Taylor Street and Southwest Broadway. Police said three men, identified as Hong Lee, 42, Douglas Bourland, 46, and Edward Simmons, 24, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

In court documents, police say the victim was eating dinner with friends at Ruth's Chris Steak House when he stepped outside to talk with a friend known as "40," later identified as Simmons. The Range Rover, which was being driven by Bourland, pulled up and another man, later identified as Lee, got out of the vehicle with a gun in his hand. Court documents state Lee pistol whipped the victim and the victim's friends tried to intervene but were stopped by Simmons. The victim was then forced into the vehicle.

According to court documents, the victim's friends told officers that they and the victim had burglarized a marijuana shop called the Oregon Hemp House about a week prior and had taken product from the dispensary.

Officers later located the black Range Rover with no plates driving on South Vermont Street and conducted a traffic stop, but the victim was not in the vehicle. Court documents state officers saw a handgun on the front passenger floorboard and saw blood on the interior of the rear driver's side door.

Bourland spoke with detectives and told them he learned the victim had burglarized his business and stole marijuana. He and Lee then decided they wanted to teach the victim a lesson and kidnapped him, court documents state. Lee told detectives that he, Bourland and Simmons then drove the victim out to a farm in Estacada and put him in to a storage container, according to court documents. Detectives located the victim the next morning.

Lee is facing charges of second-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and three counts of first-degree kidnapping. Simmons is facing three counts of first-degree kidnapping. Both Lee and Simmons were arraigned on those charges on Monday.

Bourland was arrested for three counts of first-degree kidnapping. He was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday. Portland Fire & Rescue confirmed to FOX 12 that Bourland is a firefighter who was on leave before his arrest.