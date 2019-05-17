PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland man is accused of making a homemade bomb filled with dog poop to get revenge on a former friend, according to court documents.
Robb Alexander Stout, 48, is facing charges of unlawful manufacture of a destructive device, felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a short-barreled shotgun, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.
Stout is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Friday afternoon, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on April 16.
According to court documents, the victim reported that he noticed a yellow toolbox on the back of his vehicle that had not been there previously. When the victim opened the toolbox, court documents say "it exploded with such force that it sounded like an M80 going off" and dog poop was blown out.
The Portland police officer that responded said the explosive device was constructed in a plastic toolbox, and contained dog poop, a battery, wiring, switches and a vehicle airbag.
Court documents state the victim told police he believed Stout had done it because they used to be friends and had a falling out.
Police spoke with Stout who admitted that he had been friends with the victim and that he was angry because the victim wouldn't give him back his property.
According to court documents, Stout admitted that he'd previously tried to build a device and it went off and scared him, so he added the safety switch to the device so he could transport it without it going off.
Stout said he used his dog's and other feces that he found in a courtyard for the homemade device, according to court documents.
According to court documents, authorities found methamphetamine, packaging material, scales, and a short-barreled shotgun inside Stout's residence during a search.
When asked about the drug paraphernalia, court documents state Stout said he had the meth just for use, not for selling, and that he used the scale to make sure he didn't get ripped off.
According to court documents, Stout said he got the shotgun from a guy, removed it from the mounting, and then sawed off the barrel and stock to make it look more intimidating. Stout also said he got the shotgun for protection, but said he had never used it and didn't know if it was functional.
