PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman faces numerous burglary charges in connection to several incidents that took place this year.
Meagan Judith Cruz-Streath, 27, was arrested on Tuesday and arraigned on seven counts on first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree burglary, and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
According to court documents, Cruz-Streath admitted to officers to burglarizing numerous locations, including Patrick Lumber, Heir, Columbia Bank and several storage units, between May 2018 and Sept. 2018.
Court documents state that surveillance video caught the burglaries and officers were able to positively identify Cruz-Streath as the suspect.
Cruz-Streath wrote an apology letter to the victims.
In the letter she explained that she committed the burglaries "because she is addicted to heroin and steals to support her drug habit," according to court documents.
Cruz-Streath is due back in court on Oct. 11.
