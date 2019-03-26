PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman was booked into the Multnomah County Jail again on animal neglect charges after cases against her were consolidated, according to court documents.
Elicia Diaz-Caceres, 39, is facing 52 counts of second-degree animal neglect. She was indicted on those charges on March 14 and pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.
The charges against Diaz-Caceres stem from three cases. According to court documents, her cases were consolidated because each of the "cases are either of the same or similar character."
Diaz-Caceres was originally arrested in June 2018.
Court documents show that investigators with Multnomah County Animal Services said they were tipped off by a witness in March 2018 who reported animals tied to furniture and living in cages.
In total 60 animals, including rabbits, parakeets, guinea pigs, cats, kittens, dogs, puppies and a turtle, were seized from Diaz-Caceres’ home on Southeast 70th Avenue after a search warrant was served there.
Court records show that MCAS has a case file on Diaz-Caceres dating back to 2002, and investigators wrote that she has a history of abusing and neglecting animals.
In 2010, she was ordered to not have any animals in Multnomah County, but records show she’s been investigated for failing to comply on nine separate occasions.
Diaz-Caceres' next court date is scheduled for April 1.
