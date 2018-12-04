MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Salem man who tried to bite a deputy after he killed a woman's dog Monday morning allegedly threatened to kill her, too, according to court documents.
The woman in court documents says Richard Lipps, 50, was high on methamphetamine when he choked her dog to death and assaulted her in the 4700 block of Portland Road Northeast.
The woman who was known to Lipps said he was upset with the dog because it had gone to the bathroom inside her RV.
She told law enforcement Lipps had dragged her by the hair and punched her before she locked herself in the bathroom and called 911, according to a probable cause affidavit. She alleges that while choking her dog, Lipps looked up at her with an “evil smile” and said, “you’re next”.
Lipps before law enforcement arrived attempted to break through the bathroom door and told the woman he was going to kill her, according to documents.
A responding deputy found the woman’s dog dead outside the RV and accuses Lipps of trying to bite and headbutt him. The deputy in court documents says Lipps also “spit his saliva all over” the back seat of his patrol vehicle.
Lipps was lodged at the Marion County Jail and is facing charges including harassment – domestic violence, aggravated animal abuse and attempted assault on a public safety officer.
