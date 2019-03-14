SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – A 29-year-old man facing sex abuse charges was put back behind bars just hours after he was released because he violated his release agreement.
Christopher Griffin was arrested Tuesday after posting bond earlier in the day.
According to court documents, the Sherwood man emailed the mother of an 8-year-old he allegedly sexually abused.
An investigation on Griffin was launched after police were notified of possible sex abuse allegations Thursday. Griffin, a piano teacher at Let’s Make Music and Dance, is accused of several sexual encounters with the child while teaching lessons at the business.
He was first arrested over the weekend and didn’t stay out of jail long.
When Griffin was released from the Washington County Jail Tuesday, he agreed to have no contact with the victim’s family, court documents state. However, he violated the no contact order the same day when he emailed the victim’s mother.
Griffin faces charges of first-degree sodomy, first-degree unlawful sexual penetration, first-degree sexual abuse and contempt of court.
His new bail was set at $1.5 million.
Police said the investigation is ongoing and are seeking any additional information regarding possible victims who have had contact with Griffin.
