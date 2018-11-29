COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A St. Helens woman who was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants last month had two unbuckled toddlers inside the vehicle, according to court documents.
On Oct. 26, an Oregon State Police trooper saw a white SUV traveling at a high rate of speed near milepost 22 on Highway 30. According to court documents, the trooper said the SUV was reaching speeds of up 90 to 92 miles per hour.
The trooper initiated a traffic stop and contacted the driver, identified as Elizabeth F. Brenneman, 28.
According to court documents, when the trooper approached the SUV he noticed a 1-year-old child and a 2-year-old child without seatbelts. One was sitting in the front seat and the other was in the rear middle seat.
Court documents state Brenneman told the trooper that the children were out of their car seats because they were "whilen."
According to court documents, the trooper noticed Brenneman was exhibiting signs of impairment. Brenneman reportedly told the trooper she was "bar hopping" before she started driving.
Brenneman consented to a breath test and her blood-alcohol level was 0.18 percent.
According to court documents, Brenneman has two prior DUII convictions. The first was from Multnomah County in 2011. Those charges were dismissed. The second conviction was in March 2013.
Court documents state that in Aug. 2018, Brenneman's license was suspended due to a DUII conviction in Scappoose Municipal Court.
Due to her two DUII convictions in the last 10 years, she is now facing a felony-level DUII charge.
Brenneman is also facing charges of first-degree criminal mistreatment, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and reckless driving.
Brenneman was arraigned on Oct. 29 where she pleaded not guilty to all charges. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
