PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 22-year-old man is facing sexual abuse charges after he subjected a child to unwanted sexual contact, according to court documents.
Tairu Tamba is facing charges of first-degree sexual abuse, third-degree sexual abuse, harassment, and interfering with public transportation.
The investigation began on Friday, July 10, when a transit police officer responded to the MAX station at Northeast 60th Avenue.
Court documents state that the victim told the officer he was walking through his apartment complex to the bus stop when Tamba grabbed him and started "kissing his neck at least seven times." The victim then pushed Tamba off of him and ran back to his apartment to get his father.
Tamba followed the victim back to his apartment and began banging on the door, according to court documents.
The victim's father stated that he went outside with his son and Tamba ran towards them. The father says he had to use physical force to keep Tamba off his son, court documents state.
The transit police officer contacted Tamba on the MAX platform. According to court documents, Tamba "screamed vulgar statements" at the officer "about raping her and her daughter."
Tamba was booked into Multnomah County Jail on Friday, but was released on his own recognizance.
According to the jail website, Tamba was arrested on Monday by Gresham police and charged with harassment and public indecency. Details about that case are not known at this time.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(7) comments
What does a person have to do to 'stay arrested' in this state? Get caught with 10 pound of coke, let out. Attempted rape, let out. Assault, out. Shooting, nope. Perceived biased, in jail until trial..... in which case you will be convicted.
This black life does not matter. But, because he is black, he is innocent and considered to be a hero by the black community and the liberals.
"Corn pop was a bad dude...and young kids like to feel the hair on my legs" Joseph Robinette B.
Virus or not, releasing criminals is definitely not the solution.
If the father would have shot the person, you think he'd be free to go?
Same thing when it come to children, especially your own. The right to protect is them intrinsic.
This is becoming a shoot first state.
Great job Portland and Mayor Wheeler. I get it. He is a person of color. Had he been White he would not have got out of jail, Now you just put a child rapist back on the street to attack another child.
He made vulgar comments towards the Officer? Was the Officer White? Is that hate speech or doesn't apply unless the White person said something vulgar towards a black?
Hardesty's son?
