PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man was arrested on several charges after he threw several objects at another man in the Pearl District neighborhood, according to court documents.
Appleton Sokok Olkeril, 46, is facing charges of second-degree attempted assault, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of cocaine, two counts of fourth-degree attempted assault, and second-degree criminal mischief.
The charges stem from an investigation that began on Nov. 16 when officers responded to an assault at 1200 Northwest Naito Parkway at around 5:30 p.m.
Court documents state that the victim had finished a work job and was loading his truck when Olkeril started yelling and running towards him.
Olkeril then threw a wooden spear-like object and the victim opened his truck door to block the spear. The spear hit the door and stuck into it, causing visible damage, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Olkeril continued yelling, picked up a rock and threw it at the victim. The victim ducked and the rock hit the camper shell on the truck, causing damage.
When the victim began to walk away, court documents state that Olkeril picked up another rock and threw it at the victim, striking him in the leg.
Olkeril then left the scene, but officers located him a short distance away.
According to court documents, a clear plastic baggie of cocaine was located during a search of Olkeril's property.
Olkeril was arraigned on an indictment Tuesday morning.
