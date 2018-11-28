PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Three people set a booby trap that hurt a cyclist on a popular Portland bicycle path earlier this month because they wanted to harass the homeless, court documents allege.
The booby trap included several strings tied across the path near Interstate 205 and Southeast Division Street and cut the cyclist across her face, chin and neck.
“I could actually feel the pieces unraveling across my face,” Carlene Ostedgaard, the cyclist, said.
A responding officer saw the suspects, identified as Justin J. Jones, 23, Antonio R. Tolman-Duran, 27, and one other person standing near the scene.
The officer noted Jones was wearing a onesie with a roll of string in a belly pocket and asked why the group had set the trap.
Tolman-Duran told the officer they had wanted to target the homeless because “we don’t want them around here”, according to court documents.
Law enforcement noted two additional traps along the path south of where Ostedgaard was hurt.
Jones, Tolman-Duran and the third suspect were initially arrested and later released.
Jones and Tolman-Duran were indicted on assault and reckless endangerment changes Wednesday.
Formal charges have not been filed against the third person.
