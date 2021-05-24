CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - The teenage son of convicted murderer Brent Luyster was arrested early Monday morning following a deadly stabbing in Amboy, according to court documents.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office told FOX 12 deputies responded to the 28000 block of Northeast 419th Street just after midnight on a possible stabbing. Deputies arrived to the home and found a man dead inside.

The sheriff's office said a 17-year-old boy was arrested and booked on a charge of second-degree murder. According to the court documents obtained by FOX 12, the suspect was identified as Brent Luyster III.

Court documents state that Luyster went to a neighbor saying he stabbed his stepdad, identified 48-year-old Luther M. Moore, and thought he was dead. The neighbor called 911 and reported Luyster told them his stepdad beat him with a broomstick and he stabbed his stepdad.

Deputies arrived and found Luyster with blood on his clothing and a minor injury to his hand. Moore was found in the doorway of the home with visible stab wounds to the back and side, according to court documents.

Deputies were able to hear Luyster make several statements on the 911 call recording. Court documents state that Luyster could be heard saying "my stepdad was attacking me" and also stated he believed Moore was dead. Luyster then went on to say Moore was drunk and attacking him with a broom, then stated he stabbed him and the knife broke off inside Moore.

Luyster is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.

In May 2020, Luyster was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon in Vancouver. He pleaded guilty in September to third-degree assault and was sentenced between four and nine months in juvenile rehabilitation administration custody.

Luyster’s father, Brent Luyster, was convicted on three counts of aggravated murder in 2017 for the shooting deaths of three people in Woodland in 2016. Investigators said the elder Luyster is a white supremacist who committed the murders while out on bail in an assault case.

The elder Luyster was sentenced to three life sentences in prison. He had attempted to escape from the Clark County Jail in February 2017.