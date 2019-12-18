CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Two teenage boys accused of attacking and robbing a 66-year-old man in his Clark County home are facing attempted murder charges, according to court documents.
Court documents obtained by FOX 12 say Aiden Swegles and Alexander Rivers, both 17, are facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and first-degree robbery.
FOX 12 is naming Swegles and Rivers because they are being charged as adults.
The charges stem from a robbery and stabbing that occurred Monday evening at a home in the 2500 block of Northeast 83rd Way.
Court documents state the victim was able to call 911 to report that he had been assaulted and robbed in his home by his granddaughter and two other males, later identified as Swegles and Rivers.
The teens then stole the victim's wallet, cell phone and vehicle, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded to the home and found the victim in the kitchen with stab wounds to his neck, face and chest.
According to court documents, one of the wounds to the victim's chest severed his carotid artery. The victim also had fractured facial bones and multiple severely broken ribs.
The victim is said to be in critical condition.
Three hours after the robbery, the granddaughter, Swegles, Rivers, and another teenage girl were arrested in Seaside following a pursuit and a crash.
Court documents state that during an interview, the granddaughter told detectives that "the boys" had the idea to hurt her grandfather and steal his car and money.
The other three suspects told detectives that it was the granddaughter's idea to steal the victim's car, according to court documents.
The granddaughter also told detectives that she waited in the hallway with the victim's dog while the boys were in the kitchen with the victim. According to court documents, she said she did not see what happened in the house, but could hear the victim breathing heavily.
