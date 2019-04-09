PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted the man known as the "TriMet Barber" on several charges following an arrest last month.
Jared Walter, 32, was indicted Monday on charges of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of harassment (sexual harassment), two counts of interfering with public transportation, and two counts of harassment (offensive contact).
He will be arraigned on those charges Tuesday morning.
Walter is accused of touching a woman inappropriately on a MAX train on March 25. He was arrested the next day.
Following the arrest, another woman came forward saying Walter did the same thing to her on March 20.
Prosecutors say Walter has a history of this kind of behavior dating back almost a decade. He has been previously arrested in cases involving putting superglue in women's hair on TriMet buses in 2010, touching himself while fondling women's hair on TriMet buses in 2013 and cutting a woman's hair in a Dollar Tree store in Oregon City in 2014.
TriMet issued a 90-day exclusion to Walter last month. TriMet is also considering issuing a permanent ban.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.