PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two men accused of installing skimmers at multiple financial institutions have been arrested on charges including aggravated identity theft.
Court documents filed on Monday state the skimmers were discovered on March 28 at IBEW Credit Union, located at 9955 Southeast Washington Street.
Police viewed surveillance video from the credit union and could see two men "executing a skimming scheme at the IBEW ATM" on March 16, March 23, April 13-14, April 20, and on Saturday, according to court documents.
Court documents state that the suspects could be seen on surveillance video using multiple cards at the ATM with sticky notes with bank information and PIN numbers written for each card.
On Saturday, an IBEW employee saw one of the suspects tampering with the ATM and contacted police. Officers arrived to the scene and arrested two men, identified as 36-year-old Ciprian Simion and 48-year-old Gariel Tigmarau.
When Tigmarau was first contacted by officers, court documents state that he quickly walked into a Home Depot and discarded prepaid cards behind shelved lumber.
When officers arrested Simion, he was inside a vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, detectives located thin metal strips used for skimming devices, stacks of loose cards, a cigarette pack with "dozens" more cards, an old X-Box game system, a screwdriver set, and a soldering kit.
Court documents state that a detective was able to link the cards to stolen debit card numbers from more than 11 different financial institutions.
According to court documents, an investigation determined that at least $10,177.90 was stolen from fraudulent debit card withdrawals from 10 victims between March 25 and April 25.
Court documents state that at least 300 distinct debit cards were compromised.
Simion was arraigned Monday on aggravated theft, five counts of aggravated identity theft, and three counts of computer crime.
According to court documents, Tigmarau is facing three counts of computer crime and eight counts of aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
