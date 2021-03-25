GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a motel in Gresham last week that injured four people, according to court documents.
Kevin Aguirre, 19, and Alexander Lewis, 30, both face several charges including attempted murder, burglary, robbery and unlawful use of a weapon.
The charges stem from a shooting on March 18.
Police were called to the Golden Knight Motel on East Powell Boulevard, where four people were shot. Initially, police did not release any suspect information and said the investigation would take several days.
According to Multnomah County court documents, Aguirre and Lewis, who were both armed, went into a motel room and attempted to rob two women when one of them began firing their gun.
Two victims, as well as Aguirre who was apprehended by an officer, were taken to a hospital with injuries.
(1) comment
30 years each
