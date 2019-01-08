PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two teens are facing assault charges after they allegedly beat up two men who had intervened in a fight that they were involved in.
Court documents state that on Dec. 30 at around 2:30 a.m., Angel Be and Jacosa Hansen were returning to an apartment on Northeast 95th Avenue. The two briefly stopped and intervened in an altercation that was happening between several juvenile-aged boys.
Be and Hansen then continued walking to the apartment.
According to court documents, when they reached the entrance to the apartment, they were each struck from behind by a baseball bat. Be fell to the ground and was repeatedly struck by Awasio Reyboy Epenrosa, 18, who was holding the bat, and a 17-year-old boy, who was holding a broken wooden dowel.
Court documents state that a neighbor heard the commotion and began filming the altercation. The video reportedly shows Epenrosa and the 17-year-old hitting Be repeatedly as he lay on the ground.
A woman attempted to stop the altercation, but was also struck with a weapon, according to court documents.
Officers responded to the scene and found Be on the ground with a bloody face and a head injury. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
The 17-year-old boy and Epenrosa were located in a nearby apartment and arrested. Court documents state that the teens were wearing the same clothing as seen in the video.
Officers located a baseball bat and broken wooden dowel at the scene.
According to court documents, the 17-year-old and Epenrosa denied using the weapons. The teens also said "that the other had been assaulted first and they weren't involved," court documents state.
Epenrosa and the 17-year-old are both facing charges of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of third-degree assault. Epenrosa was booked into the Multnomah County Jail, and the 17-year-old boy was booked into Donald E. Long Juvenile Detention Center.
