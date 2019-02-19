PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two teens robbed a person working the ticket table at a David Douglas High School basketball game, according to court documents.
Officers responded to the school at 1001 S.E. 135th Ave. on Friday.
A person manning the ticket table told officers he was approached by a group of four younger males wanting to walk through the gym, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The affidavit states the worker told the teens they needed pay, at which point one of the teens lunged toward him, pushed him back and grabbed the bag of money being held by the worker.
Court documents state the worker tackled the suspect, who then handed the bag of money to a second suspect.
One of the teens kicked the worker while he was on the ground, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The age of the victim was not provided in court documents.
The affidavit states officers caught one of the suspects, 18-year-old Lehzan Lumb Blake-Moore, who was carrying $560 in cash.
Surveillance video identified Blake-Moore as the suspect who took the money after the first suspect was tackled.
The suspect who first took the money was identified by police as 16-year-old Zahydith Kive Green.
Both suspects were arrested on Measure 11 charges of second-degree robbery.
