VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Crunch Fitness employee was arrested over the weekend after he admitted to recording a woman while she was naked in a gym tanning bed, according to court documents.
Zachary Istavan Abel was arrested Saturday on a charge of voyeurism.
The investigation began at around 5 p.m. when an officer responded to the report of a sex crime at Crunch Fitness, located at 7809 Northeast Vancouver Plaza Drive.
According to court documents, a woman was in a tanning cubicle at the gym when she saw a black iPhone videotaping her while she was naked.
Court documents state the victim confronted the person videotaping her, later identified as Abel.
Court documents confirm that Abel is an employee at the gym.
Officers contacted Abel at his home and interviewed him. Court documents state that Abel told police he videotaped the woman "for sexual gratification."
According to court documents, Abel stated "he knew it was illegal and 'F'd up' but did it anyways."
Abel was booked into the Clark County Jail.
He made his first court appearance on Monday. His next court date is scheduled for June 21.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
