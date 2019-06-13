VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 28-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after he punched a Lyft driver and stole his hat after the driver refused to give him a ride, according to court documents.
Just after 4:30 a.m., officers were called out to the Pacific Pointe Apartments, located at 301 Northeast 45th Street, after a Lyft driver reported he was assaulted.
Court documents state that the driver reported a ride was requested and when he arrived, the location where the passenger was at, per the app, was off.
The passenger, identified as Henry Manning, got into the right rear seat and began yelling at the driving about the pickup location and was being "aggressive," according to court documents.
When the driver refused to give Manning a ride and told him to get out of the car, court documents state Manning said "I'm not getting out of the [expletive] car. Call the police."
The driver said he wasn't going to call the police and asked Manning several more times to get out of the car. Manning began calling him names and then, according to court documents, punched the driver in the jaw on the right side of his face.
Court documents state that Manning then grabbed the driver's hat and exited the vehicle into a nearby apartment. The driver called 9-1-1 and drove to a nearby parking lot to watch for Manning.
The driver reported to police that he saw Manning get into another Lyft vehicle. The driver followed and provided location updates to police.
According to court documents, Manning was driven to the Winco, located at 9700 Northeast Highway 99. As Manning was exiting the second Lyft vehicle, authorities attempted to detain him, but he tried to flee.
Court documents state that as Manning was fleeing, he punched an officer in the mouth.
Manning was detained and taken to Legacy Salmon Creek Hospital for a medical evaluation.
The assaulted driver provided video to police that, according to court documents, was recorded from his interior car camera and captured the incident.
According to court documents, the second Lyft driver reported to police that Manning told him that he was "just kicked out of a different Lyft car so he punched the driver and took his hat."
After being released from the hospital, Manning was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery and third-degree assault.
Manning made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 25.
