VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver mother accused of kidnapping her daughter has a history of child abuse, according to court documents.
Investigators suspect 21-year-old Esmeralda Lopez-Lopez is in Mexico with her daughter, Aranza Ochoa Lopez. Lopez-Lopez allegedly abducted Aranza Ochoa Lopez, 4, during a court-supervised visitation at the Vancouver Mall last month.
Lopez-Lopez lost custody of her daughter last year, court documents state. The documents allege Lopez-Lopez beat her daughter several times and occasionally caused bruising all over Aranza Lopez’s body.
Child Protective Services in an affidavit said Lopez-Lopez was a danger to her daughter because of her history of abuse, her lack of participation in a mental health assessment and her history of erratic behavior.
Police say Lopez-Lopez in October conspired with three teens to rob a man of his car and credit cards to help facilitate her daughter’s abduction. Court documents reveal the victim, a 23-year-old, knew Lopez-Lopez as an “acquaintance with whom he was previously intimate”.
After Lopez-Lopez allegedly kidnapped her daughters at the Vancouver Mall, police say she drove off with a 16-year-old girl in the robbery victim’s car.
Police say they arrested three teens in connection to the robbery and kidnapping days later. Weeks later, police say the 16-year-old, Sherri Trigueros, turned herself in at the U.S-Mexico border. Trigueros faces felony charges and has been extradited back to Clark County. She is due in court next week.
Court documents say the three teens involved in the robbery confessed their crimes and told officers of Lopez-Lopez’s plans to abduct her daughter two weeks before the actual kidnapping. The teens also told officers that Lopez-Lopez planned to take her daughter to Mexico.
The search warrant affidavit also reveals texts and calls from the 16-year-old girl made to her grandparents in Mexico. The communications indicated to investigators that Lopez-Lopez and the teen intended to take the 4-year-old to Libertad, Mexico.
