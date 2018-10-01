VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A Vancouver woman accused of killing her own mother made her first appearance in court Monday morning.
Asenka Miller Wilber, 50, is facing a charge of second-degree murder after her mother, Carole Hardin, 75, was found dead on Thursday.
Deputies responded to a home in the 14300 block of Northeast 80th Street for a death investigation.
Wilber called authorities on Thursday to report her mother was dead. A probable cause affidavit states that Wilber waited 24 hours to report the death.
According to the affidavit, Wilber admitted to detectives that she repeatedly punched her mother in the head until she stopped moving. Wilber then checked Hardin's pulse and confirmed she was dead.
The affidavit states that Wilber did not call 911 or request medical aid right away. Wilber said "she was confused and began digging a grave in the backyard for her mother."
According to the affidavit, Wilber continued digging for a whole day until she became physically exhausted. Deputies who responded to the scene on Thursday found a "several foot deep hole" in the backyard.
Deputies said Hardin had suffered injuries to her face, head and possibly an injury to her wrist. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination and more injuries were found.
In the probable cause, Wilber states that she and her mother argued a lot and that her mother physically abused her for years.
FOX 12 spoke to Martha Suggs, who was a good friend of Hardin and her neighbor. Suggs said she doesn't believe the claims of abuse.
"I highly doubt that. Carole was very petite. I didn't live their life, but I highly doubt that," said Suggs. "I'm very saddened, we loved her very much."
Suggs told FOX 12 that Hardin had talked to her about her daughter's mental issues in the past. She said Hardin has had a restraining order out against Wilber.
During Wilber's first court appearance in Clark County, she made the request to die.
"I want the death penalty, lethal injection please. The court does not want me alive and neither do I," Wilber said.
FOX 12 learned that Wilber is now on suicide watch in the Clark County Jail. Her bail is set at $500,000.
