WASHOUGAL, WA (KPTV) - The two people who died after they were run over by a Jeep at a swimming hole in Washougal have been identified by police.
Rudolf Hohstadt, 61, and Regina Hohstadt, 62, were identified as the victims of Tuesday's hit-and-run. Police said the Hohstadts were from Germany and arrived in the United States just a few days ago to visit family in the metro area.
Officers responded to the Sandy Swimming Hole Park just prior to 5 p.m. after the suspect, identified as 71-year-old David E. Croswell, of Washougal, drove through a chain link fence and continued down onto the beach where he drove over the Hohstadts, who were lying on the beach.
Police said the Hohstadts later died from injuries they sustained.
Croswell fled the park after the incident.
According to court documents, Croswell's son-in-law called 9-1-1 after learning the description of the suspect vehicle on the news.
Court documents state that the responding officer noticed the front grill was partially missing, which was consistent with the front grill located at the scene. The vehicle also had paint missing and gouges.
According to court documents, Croswell admitted to the officer that he was driving the suspect vehicle and was involved in a crash at the Sandy Swimming Hole Park.
The officer stated that he could smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from Croswell. Court documents state that Croswell admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages at the China Garden's Restaurant before the crash.
Croswell submitted to a voluntary preliminary breath test (PBT) which read 0.085 percent, according to court documents.
Croswell was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide - driving under the influence of intoxicants and two counts of hit-and-run - death.
Police do not believe Croswell knew the Hohstadts or had contact with them prior to the incident.
Croswell made his first court appearance Wednesday morning. A Clark County judge set his bail at $500,000.
Bail set at $500 thousand in case against 71-year-old David Croswell of Washougal. He is charged with killing two German tourists yesterday, driving over them with his Jeep. He was in court this morning in a wheelchair and he was breathing with the help of oxygen. #fox12Oregon— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) June 26, 2019
(1) comment
Please, don't drink and drive. There is no excuse ever.
