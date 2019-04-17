WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) - A 46-year-old West Linn man accused of sexually abusing an underage girl has been indicted 56 counts of first-degree sexual abuse.
Court documents filed on March 15 state that along with the first-degree sexual abuse charges, Mahoney McKeon is also facing 10 counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
According to court documents, the victim was under the age of 14 at the time of the abuse, which happened between April 2015 and July 2017.
McKeon is scheduled to be arraigned on those charges Wednesday morning in Multnomah County.
FOX 12 learned through court records that McKeon has been arrested in the past on similar charges.
In Nov. 2017, McKeon was arrested during an underage sex sting in Clackamas County. He pleaded guilty to first-degree and second-degree online sexual corruption of a child, and was sentenced to prison in March 2018.
McKeon also has an open case in Clackamas County on seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.
According to court documents, McKeon was indicted on those charges in February.
