PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A 20-year-old woman accused of breaking into southwest Portland apartments and stealing purses has been arrested, according to court documents.
Aishanna Rose Bottaro is facing five counts of first-degree burglary in connection with five separate burglaries that happened between March 20 and April 22.
According to court documents, four of the burglaries happened at the same apartment complex located at 1511 Southwest Park Avenue.
During one of the burglaries on SW Park, a resident reported she was in her kitchen and saw a woman she didn't recognize behind her.
According to court documents, the resident asked the woman what she was doing in her home and the woman then took off running. The resident then chased after the suspect.
When the resident returned home, she noticed her purse was missing, court documents state.
The fifth burglary happened at an apartment in the 1400 block of Southwest 12th Avenue.
According to court documents, the homeowner told officers she had left her apartment and when she returned she noticed her purse was missing. While searching for the purse, the woman said she heard her front door handle make a noise.
Court documents state that when she checked the door she found her purse, but her phone and cash were missing.
Bottaro was arrested on April 28.
According to court documents, Bottaro admitted to detectives that she committed seven or eight burglaries, and that her boyfriend pressured her to do it.
Bottaro told detectives that she had a storage unit for the stolen items, according to court documents. Bottaro took officers to her storage unit to recover some of the stolen items.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.