GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A 25-year-old woman is facing several charges after she assaulted a TriMet bus driver and a pregnant woman last week, according to court documents.
On June 28, Gresham police responded to the 400 Northeast 8th Street on the report of a bus driver being assaulted. Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with the TriMet bus driver who stated that a woman, later identified as Kendera Lockwood, assaulted him.
Court documents state that a witness told police that she was waiting for the bus when she saw a woman, who is pregnant, attempting to run away from Lockwood. Lockwood followed the woman onto the bus and the bus driver tried to prevent Lockwood from getting on.
The witness told police she saw Lockwood strike the bus driver repeatedly, according to court documents.
The woman attempting to get away from Lockwood told police she was waiting for the bus with her 2-year-old daughter when Lockwood came up and "grabbed her by the collar of the shirt and started asking why the 2-year-old was scared of her," court documents say.
When the woman did not respond to, court documents state that Lockwood hit her in the back of the head twice with a closed fist.
According to court documents, the 2-year-old girl witnessed the assault.
The woman reported a pain of eight on a scale from one to 10 and was treated for her injury.
According to court documents, Lockwood admitted to police that she hit the TriMet bus driver.
Lockwood was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of third-degree assault, three counts of interfering with public transportation and two counts of fourth-degree assault.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
