PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of attacking a mother in front of her young child on a TriMet bus is set to appear before a judge on Monday.
Nimo Jire Kalinle, 42, is facing charges of fourth-degree felony assault, first-degree bias crime, second-degree bias crime, and two counts of interfering with public transportation.
According to court documents, Kalinle appeared to be getting off at the bus stop near North Fremont Street and North Gantenbein Avenue on Jan. 19 when she began punching a woman in her face.
Police say the victim was with her young child and husband at the time of the assault. Court documents state the husband stepped in and restrained Kalinle until officers arrived.
The victim told police when she asked Kalinle why she hit her, Kalinle said "It's because you're white and I hate white people," according to court documents.
The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for her injuries.
Kalinle is scheduled for an arraignment at 2 p.m.
