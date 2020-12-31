TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) - A 40-year-old woman is accused of physically assaulting two deputies and giving a false name at a truck stop in Troutdale earlier this year.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said Cristena Leann Orelli was arraigned Thursday on two counts of assault a public safety officer, resisting arrest, interfering with a peace officer, and giving false information to a peace officer in connection with a citation/warrant.
The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Aug. 29 at the Love's Truck Stop, located at 400 Northwest Frontage Road.
Court documents state that a Multnomah County deputy responded to a car parked in the lot with the door ajar and feet hanging out. The deputy contact Orelli who initially gave a false name.
After getting her true name, the deputy learned that Orelli had warrants for her arrest.
When the deputy attempted to take Orelli into custody, court documents state that she "wedged herself in the back of the car and began kicking the deputy, striking him in the face, and punching him in the arm repeatedly."
According to court documents, Orelli bit the deputy on his left thigh. The deputy reported the pain was a "seven out of 10."
Another deputy who responded to the scene was also struck by Orelli, according to court documents.
Court documents state that Orelli admitted to giving a false name "because she was worried about her son, who was also in the car, and that jail was a big deal for her and she didn't want to go to jail."
