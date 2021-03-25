Court documents detail charges against 2 Oregon men over U.S. Capitol riot

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two Oregon men are being charged for taking part in the riot at the National Capitol on January 6.
Matthew and Jonathanpeter Klein made their first court appearances on Tuesday for a series of federal charges.
Court documents say that the two Oregon men played a big part in the U.S. Capitol riot, which led to millions of dollars of damage at the building and five deaths. The documents say there is evidence that Matthew and Jonathanpeter are members of the Proud Boys. It also says a series of pictures were captured showing their illegal activities at the Capitol.
The documents say that both men breached the Capitol building and that Matthew assisted others in doing the same. The U.S. government says pictures in the documents show both Klein men entering the building and making their way to the rotunda.
It says after leaving that part of the building, photos show them breaking into another door on the north side of the building.
The documents say Matthew put on a pair of goggles and used a flag to try and fight back officers who sprayed Matthew with pepper spray.
The U.S. government also says it has evidence that both men have participated in other Proud Boys events.
It says Matthew and Joanathanpeter were participants in a protest at the Oregon State Capitol on September 7, when members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing protesters clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters.
The two Klein men are facing federal charges of conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding, obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder, destruction of government property, entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct.
Both had their cases closed in Oregon and will be prosecuted in Washington D.C. The men are being detained and were determined to be flight risks by the court.
If they had blm or antifa masks on they wouldn't do a thing to them
