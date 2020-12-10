PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – An occupation in north Portland continues as supporters of a family evicted from their home say they don't plan to leave.
Campers had been outside what is known as the Red House on Mississippi for weeks. On Tuesday, Multnomah County Sheriff's Office deputies and Portland police officers moved in to evict those on the property.
Tensions escalated and when police left, a group of people moved in and set up barricades blocking the streets in an attempt to protect the home and its occupants. Portland police say they believe the group has stockpiled weapons and others have firearms. Police Chief Chuck Lovell said Wednesday PPB will enforce the law and use force if necessary, but wanted this to end peacefully.
At the center of all of this is a loan that was taken out against the home by the Kinney family in the early 2000s. Prior to that the house, according to the family, had been paid off.
The reason for the loan was to pay for legal fees incurred by the homeowners son, William Kinney III, who goes by William X Nietzche now.
In February 2002, Kinney was involved in a crash at Franklin Street and 33rd Avenue in southeast Portland. He was 17 at the time.
Court documents say he and several other students from Cleveland High School were out on lunch. Kinney, who was driving the car had stopped to change a CD, the group then turned up the music and took off down the street reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour.
The car ran a stop sign and slammed into another car. The passenger in the other car, Patrick Goetz, 83, was taken to the hospital where he died. His wife, Ann Goetz, was injured.
Inside Kinney’s car two of the other three people were injured. The four were reportedly on the basketball team at Cleveland High School.
The case wound its way through the court system where Kinney would take a plea deal and be sentenced to 72 months in prison and fined. Kinney would also do more time in prison when he was sentenced in 2010 on two counts of driving with a revoked license and possession of cocaine.
The Kinney family took out a loan on their home in May of 2002 to pay for legal fees. The loan, the Kinneys say, was a predatory loan and common practice at the time. The family says they were taken advantage of.
“My grandfather purchased this house in 1955 because he was red lined out of a loan, we are just a small family trying to defend our home from big banks and developers. Our parents were preyed upon by some of the same predatory practices that led to the 2008 financial crash," a family member said at a press event Wednesday.
Several lawsuits have been filed to try and keep the home in the Kinney Family. A federal lawsuit filed in 2018 was dismissed in October of 2019.
Please explain why the loan was a predatory loan? And why didn't they pay it back, as they agreed to.
Nietzsche? really? the facts still say they did not pay their bill, and like anyone else it always comes due. The fact that the bill was to bail out a illegal race driver that resulted in a death just removes any pity that might have been
