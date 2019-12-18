CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - A man accused of murdering a Vancouver teen appeared before a judge Wednesday morning.
David Bogdanov, 25, is facing a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of Nikki Kuhnhausen, a trans teen who identified as female.
Kuhnhausen, 17, was last seen June 5. Investigators said she was staying with a friend that night and left to meet with an unknown male.
As the investigation unfolded, detectives accessed information from Kuhnhausen’s Snapchat account which led them to Bogdanov.
According to court documents, Bogdanov and Kuhnhausen were talking over Snapchat in June when they decided to meet up.
Court documents state they met on the evening of June 5. Then on the morning of June 6, Bogdanov says picked up Kuhnhausen in his van and drove to his brother’s house in Vancouver. That's when Bogdanov told detectives that Kuhnhausen told him that she was biologically male, according to court documents.
Bogdanov said that he was "shocked," "uncomfortable" and "really, really disturbed" to learn that she was male and asked her to get out of the van and leave, court documents state. Bogdanov then said Kuhnhausen walked away on foot and he never saw her after that.
Bogdanov also told detectives that “homosexuality is unacceptable in Russian culture.”
Court documents state that Bogdanov told detectives that after Kuhnhausen left, he "took off" and went to work in the downtown Portland area. However, cell phone records revealed that Bogdanov went to the Larch Mountain area and returned to his brother's house about an hour and a half later, before going to Portland.
A human skull was found in the woods in the Larch Mountain area Dec. 7. Additional human remains were then discovered. A forensic analysis determined the remains were those of Kuhnhausen.
According to court documents, police believe that Bogdanov became enraged after learning Kuhnhausen was male and strangled her. They believe he then left her body near Larch Mountain.
Police say they do not believe the murder was premeditated, and say the case is still an active investigation.
Close friends of Kuhnhausen were in the courtroom Wednesday and told FOX 12 that they want justice.
"I had so much hope that she was going to come back, so it's sad," said Taylor. "We're all human, it doesn't matter. She didn't deserve that."
Bogdanov is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 2. He is being held in jail without bail.
