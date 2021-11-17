Court documents shed light on moments leading up to OSP trooper being hit by suspect

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - New court documents are shedding light on what happened in the moments leading up to a suspect hitting and critically injuring an Oregon State Police trooper on Highway 30 near St. Helens.
The documents state a Rainier police officer tried to pull John Thralls over. He was already on their radar, after being accused of assaulting a man he lives with earlier in the day.
Thralls didn’t pull over, but instead took off and started driving recklessly, according to the documents.
The documents then state Thralls made it into Oregon where OSP got involved.
After spike strips punctured Thralls’ tires, he’s accused of eventually turning around and driving directly towards state troopers.
Documents state he rammed into Trooper John Jefferies’ patrol car at a high rate of speed. The patrol car then hit Jefferies, who was out of it at the time.
Documents go on to state Thralls told investigators, “If I’m going to die, I’m taking somebody with me.”
OSP also released new information Wednesday about Trooper Jefferies.
It has been almost a week since Veterans Day, the day Oregon State Police Trooper John Jeffries was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle while protecting his community. During the past six days, Trooper Jeffries has been receiving excellent care from his medical team at Legacy Emmanuel Medical Center in Portland. As a result of the severity of John’s injuries, it will take additional time for his medical team to determine the extent of those injuries and his prognosis for recovery.
“The caring and thoughtful expressions of support community members have shared with Trooper Jeffries’ family, to our Troopers, and our entire agency has been awe-inspiring. To receive such a large volume of positive words of encouragement and appreciation means so much to our Troopers and all law enforcement members. It takes integrity, courage, and resiliency to be a Trooper and John possesses all three of those traits and so many more. During times of strife and conflict, knowing those we serve to appreciate, respect, and acknowledge our mission and our sacrifices are what provides each of us with the motivation to keep serving during times of anguish and pain.” shared Oregon State Police Superintendent Terri Davie.
The Jeffries family has expressed their gratefulness to all that have assisted and supported them and John. They have appreciated the outpouring of support but continue to request privacy, including privacy for their friends and neighbors. If you wish to send your good wishes to John, please do so via email at ospsocial@osp.oregon.gov or via mail to Oregon State Police, Attention Trooper John Jeffries, 3565 Trelstad Ave SE, Salem, Or. 97317.
The Jeffries family asks for supporters to continue keeping John, the involved officers, John’s medical team, and John’s law enforcement peers in their thoughts and prayers.
Specific information related to the suspect or about the criminal investigation surrounding the incident will be provided at a later date by the Columbia County Sherriff’s Office in conjunction with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia County DA’s office.
Thralls is facing a number of changes, including three counts of attempted murder.